Trump's Victory Rally and Looming Inauguration: Ushering America's New Era

In a dramatic prelude to his upcoming presidency, Donald Trump addressed a fervent crowd on Sunday, pledging to launch a new chapter of American prosperity. Delivering his speech at a crowded Washington arena, he emphasized his ambition to radically reform U.S. immigration and trade policies.

Amid forecasts of bitter cold, inaugural festivities have been redirected indoors, impacting the scale of participation. Eager supporters braved harsh weather conditions, donning symbolic red attire and echoing chants in anticipation of Trump's leadership commencement.

Sizable security measures have been deployed around key locations in Washington. Expectant of his assertive term, both allies and critics await as Trump prepares to step up to the presidential podium, with immigration as a significant focus of his forthcoming executive orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)