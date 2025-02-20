Trump Advocates for Federal Control of Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump supports congressional efforts to reimpose federal control over Washington, D.C. He cited crime and homelessness as critical reasons and criticized the city's governance under Mayor Muriel Bowser. Trump emphasized the need for a safer capital when hosting foreign leaders, signaling strong disapproval of the current state.
President Donald Trump expressed his support on Wednesday for congressional moves to revert Washington, D.C. to federal oversight. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump highlighted concerns over crime and homelessness, stating, "I think we should take over Washington, D.C. — make it safe."
Trump criticized the governance of the District of Columbia, despite his personal admiration for Mayor Muriel Bowser. He emphasized the importance of the capital being presentable when hosting international dignitaries, voicing dissatisfaction with the current conditions, including visible homelessness.
The President's comments align with some Republican efforts in Congress to diminish D.C.'s autonomy and place it under direct federal control, reversing decades of limited self-governance.
