Trump Advocates for Federal Control of Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump expressed his support on Wednesday for congressional moves to revert Washington, D.C. to federal oversight. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump highlighted concerns over crime and homelessness, stating, "I think we should take over Washington, D.C. — make it safe."

Trump criticized the governance of the District of Columbia, despite his personal admiration for Mayor Muriel Bowser. He emphasized the importance of the capital being presentable when hosting international dignitaries, voicing dissatisfaction with the current conditions, including visible homelessness.

The President's comments align with some Republican efforts in Congress to diminish D.C.'s autonomy and place it under direct federal control, reversing decades of limited self-governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)