PM Luxon Unveiles Reshuffled Cabinet to Drive Economic Growth and Enhance Public Services

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has unveiled a refreshed Cabinet team for 2025, emphasizing a renewed focus on economic growth, improved health care, and enhanced public services. The reshuffle reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening New Zealand’s economy, creating opportunities for businesses, and providing world-class health and education for all Kiwis.

To spearhead the government’s growth agenda, Finance Minister Nicola Willis will also assume the newly renamed Minister for Economic Growth portfolio, formerly known as Economic Development. Her role will involve fostering business innovation, attracting investment, and supporting talent development to enhance productivity.

“Nicola Willis did an exceptional job in 2024, delivering tax relief and restoring fiscal discipline. In 2025, her focus will be on unleashing the potential of Kiwi businesses to grow rapidly,” said Prime Minister Luxon.

Enhancing Health Care Delivery

Health remains a priority, with Simeon Brown appointed as the new Minister of Health, replacing Dr. Shane Reti. Brown’s track record of diligent leadership made him the ideal candidate to address Kiwis’ concerns about accessing timely and effective health care.

Dr. Shane Reti will take on the role of Minister for Universities and Science, reflecting the government’s focus on leveraging education and research as drivers of economic growth.

Infrastructure, Tourism, and Energy in the Spotlight

Other appointments underscore the government’s commitment to building robust infrastructure and fostering regional development:

Chris Bishop becomes Minister of Transport, tasked with advancing the government’s ambitious infrastructure projects.

Louise Upston assumes the Tourism and Hospitality portfolio, a vital sector for regional employment and economic growth, while also serving as Deputy Leader of the House.

Simon Watts takes on the Energy and Local Government portfolios, overseeing crucial reforms tied to the country’s energy transition and local development.

Strengthening Public Service and Regional Representation

Judith Collins KC becomes Minister for the Public Service, tasked with driving efficiency and effectiveness across government agencies.

Mark Mitchell takes on Sport and Recreation as well as the Ethnic Communities portfolios, supporting community well-being and diversity.

James Meager is appointed as a new minister outside Cabinet, taking charge of Hunting and Fishing, Youth, and the newly created role of Minister for the South Island to ensure regional priorities are met.

Acknowledging Contributions and Future Vision

The Prime Minister thanked Melissa Lee for her dedication to engaging with New Zealand’s ethnic communities during her time in government.

“2025 is about building on our achievements and accelerating growth. With this team, I am confident we can deliver on our promises and ensure a brighter future for all New Zealanders,” Luxon concluded.

This reshuffle marks a pivotal step in aligning the government’s priorities with the country’s economic, social, and regional aspirations.