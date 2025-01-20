Holding Steady or Heading Out: Multinationals in Russia Face Trump's Wild Card

As Donald Trump is sworn into office, Western companies remaining in Russia are faced with a dilemma: stay or leave? The backdrop is a set of tougher exit conditions imposed by Moscow, which raise the financial stakes for businesses considering withdrawal.

Many firms, such as Renault and McDonald's, have already left Russia, suffering losses due to asset devaluations. However, companies like PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble maintain their presence for humanitarian reasons. European financial institutions are caught in profitability traps within Russia due to tight exit regulations.

Under the current climate, Trump's political return may influence multinational strategies, as potential negotiations on the Ukraine conflict could impact sanctions. However, the unpredictability of Trump's administration leaves businesses cautious yet hopeful for movement on financial entanglements with Russia.

