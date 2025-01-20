UN Experts Urge Ceasefire Implementation and Justice in Gaza, Call for Long-Term Peace Solutions

UN human rights experts have called for the immediate and full implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid, justice for war crimes, and ensuring Palestinian self-determination. Their statement comes after 15 months of devastating violence across the occupied Palestinian territories, Gaza, and Israel, and amid widespread destruction in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“This ceasefire follows immense suffering in Gaza, yet bombings continued even after the agreement was announced, killing more Palestinian civilians. Such actions undermine hopes for calm,” the experts said, urging all parties to adhere to the ceasefire.

The experts emphasized the need to return all captives, including Israelis held in Gaza and thousands of Palestinians arbitrarily detained in Israeli prisons. They called for the safe return of nearly 2 million displaced Gazans to their homes.

“We can only hope this truce marks the end of genocidal assaults and violence that have caused apocalyptic destruction in Gaza and immense loss of life,” they said.

Infrastructure Devastation and Humanitarian Needs

More than 70% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, and the experts stressed the urgent need for humanitarian relief, including shelter for displaced families during winter, as well as food, water, and medical supplies.

“Reparations commensurate with the destruction caused since 7 October 2023 must be delivered,” they added.

Path to Self-Determination and Governance

The experts called for Gaza to be governed under a unified Palestinian authority, rooted in self-determination and adherence to international law. They rejected foreign-imposed control of the region, emphasizing that any lasting resolution must uphold the rights of the Palestinian people.

“The occupation, which began in 1967, must end. The international community must ensure the independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders,” they said.

Ending the Gaza Siege and Structural Inequalities

The 17-year blockade of Gaza must be lifted, they stated, and Israel should withdraw its presence from Palestinian territories. Ending racial segregation and apartheid, as highlighted by the International Court of Justice in July 2024, is essential for sustainable peace.

“Displaced Palestinians, survivors of the Nakba, must be allowed to return to their historic lands and rebuild their lives,” the experts said, referencing the ongoing cycle of displacement since 1948.

Justice for Atrocities and Freedom for Media

The experts stressed the importance of holding all perpetrators accountable for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. They called on Israel, Palestine, and other nations to support investigations by the International Criminal Court and other international bodies.

“Justice is owed to the millions directly affected by the brutal violence,” they said.

They also urged unrestricted access for journalists and media to Gaza, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Building a Durable Peace

The experts highlighted the necessity of addressing the root causes of the conflict to establish lasting peace. They called for international efforts to dismantle apartheid systems, ensure equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis, and create a framework for peaceful coexistence.

“Only justice and the long-overdue end to occupation and apartheid can break the cycles of violence and establish a durable peace,” they concluded.

Additional Observations and Recommendations

The UN experts suggested the creation of a comprehensive recovery and reconstruction program for Gaza, with international oversight to prevent further displacement and ensure equitable distribution of resources. They also emphasized regional cooperation to facilitate lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

By addressing immediate humanitarian needs and driving systemic change, the UN experts hope to turn the ceasefire into a pivotal moment for justice, equity, and peace in the region.