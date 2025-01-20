Left Menu

Russian Troops Seize Control in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian villages of Shevchenko and Novoiehorivka, as confirmed by the Defence Ministry. Shevchenko is located near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, while Novoiehorivka is in Luhansk. Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield reports.

Updated: 20-01-2025 14:42 IST
On Monday, the Defence Ministry announced that Russian troops have seized control of two villages in eastern Ukraine, Shevchenko and Novoiehorivka.

Shevchenko is strategically positioned south of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, while Novoiehorivka lies in the Luhansk region.

These reports have yet to be independently confirmed by Reuters.

