China Executes Men Involved in Brutal Revenge Attacks

Chinese authorities executed two men for deadly revenge attacks. Fan Weiqiu drove a car into a crowd, killing 35 people, while Xu Jiajin executed a knife attack, killing eight. Both were sentenced to death by intermediate people's courts, with motives deemed extremely vile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:03 IST
China Executes Men Involved in Brutal Revenge Attacks
  • China

In a decisive move, Chinese authorities have executed two men involved in deadly social revenge attacks carried out last year. The events drew severe legal consequences, intended to demonstrate the country's zero-tolerance policy toward public safety endangerment.

Fan Weiqiu, 62, was executed for driving his vehicle into a group outside a stadium, resulting in 35 fatalities and injuring over 40 others. Fan's attack, reportedly prompted by anger over property division post-divorce, occurred just before a major military air show in Zhuhai City.

Xu Jiajin, convicted for a knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu's Wuxi City, was also executed. His attack claimed eight lives and left 17 injured. These incidents highlight ongoing challenges with individual grievances turning to violence in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

