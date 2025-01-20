China Executes Men Involved in Brutal Revenge Attacks

In a decisive move, Chinese authorities have executed two men involved in deadly social revenge attacks carried out last year. The events drew severe legal consequences, intended to demonstrate the country's zero-tolerance policy toward public safety endangerment.

Fan Weiqiu, 62, was executed for driving his vehicle into a group outside a stadium, resulting in 35 fatalities and injuring over 40 others. Fan's attack, reportedly prompted by anger over property division post-divorce, occurred just before a major military air show in Zhuhai City.

Xu Jiajin, convicted for a knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu's Wuxi City, was also executed. His attack claimed eight lives and left 17 injured. These incidents highlight ongoing challenges with individual grievances turning to violence in China.

