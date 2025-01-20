Left Menu

Delhi High Court Deliberates Bail for AAP Leader in MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court is examining a bail application by AAP leader Naresh Balyan, accused under MCOCA. Balyan contends that the case lacks evidence and alleges persecution. The prosecution argues there's risk in granting bail, citing ongoing investigations into an organized crime syndicate.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought a police response regarding the bail plea submitted by AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who stands accused in a MCOCA case. The plea precedes assembly elections, with Balyan's wife also standing for polls.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, defending Balyan, maintains there's a lack of substantial evidence against the Uttam Nagar MLA. He pointed out that Balyan had initially filed a complaint about the syndicate, questioning the validity of his arrest.

The defense argues the timing of the arrest—immediately after bail was granted in another case—is suspicious. The prosecution contends that releasing Balyan could jeopardize critical investigative stages.

