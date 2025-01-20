Pope Francis Condemns Trump's Mass Deportation Plans

Pope Francis has spoken out against Donald Trump's proposed mass deportations of immigrants, labeling them a 'disgrace'. Reflecting on Trump's campaign promises, the Pope emphasized the United States' ideals of being an inclusive 'land of opportunity', urging for a society without hate and discrimination.

The Pope's comments were made during an appearance on a popular Italian talk show, Che Tempo Che Fa, and were reiterated in a telegram congratulating Trump on his inauguration. Francis expressed his hope that under Trump's leadership, the United States would prosper and maintain its commitment to justice and equality.

Condemnation from the Catholic Church went beyond the Pope, with US bishops like Cardinal Robert McElroy opposing Trump's deportation plans as incompatible with Catholic doctrine. Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich also criticized the proposed policies as detrimental to human dignity. The Pope, an advocate for migrant rights, has consistently prioritized welcoming and integrating migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)