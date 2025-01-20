Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh

Security forces neutralized two Naxalites in an encounter at Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. The operation, part of ongoing efforts against Naxalites, unfolded near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. This incident adds to the 28 Naxalites already killed in the area this January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:34 IST
Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a significant breakthrough by neutralizing two Naxalites in an intense encounter on Monday in the Gariaband district, authorities confirmed.

The confrontation ensued in a forest within the Mainpur police jurisdiction, straddling the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, amidst a strategic anti-Naxal campaign executed by security personnel, a police spokesperson reported.

With the discovery of the Naxalites' bodies, the tally for January alone reaches 28, following a significant operation on January 16 in Bijapur district, which resulted in 12 more Naxalites being killed. Overall, 219 Naxals were neutralized in Chhattisgarh in 2024, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025