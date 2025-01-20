Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a significant breakthrough by neutralizing two Naxalites in an intense encounter on Monday in the Gariaband district, authorities confirmed.

The confrontation ensued in a forest within the Mainpur police jurisdiction, straddling the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, amidst a strategic anti-Naxal campaign executed by security personnel, a police spokesperson reported.

With the discovery of the Naxalites' bodies, the tally for January alone reaches 28, following a significant operation on January 16 in Bijapur district, which resulted in 12 more Naxalites being killed. Overall, 219 Naxals were neutralized in Chhattisgarh in 2024, officials stated.

