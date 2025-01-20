Security Forces Neutralize Naxalite Threat in Chhattisgarh
Security forces neutralized two Naxalites in an encounter at Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. The operation, part of ongoing efforts against Naxalites, unfolded near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. This incident adds to the 28 Naxalites already killed in the area this January.
Security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a significant breakthrough by neutralizing two Naxalites in an intense encounter on Monday in the Gariaband district, authorities confirmed.
The confrontation ensued in a forest within the Mainpur police jurisdiction, straddling the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, amidst a strategic anti-Naxal campaign executed by security personnel, a police spokesperson reported.
With the discovery of the Naxalites' bodies, the tally for January alone reaches 28, following a significant operation on January 16 in Bijapur district, which resulted in 12 more Naxalites being killed. Overall, 219 Naxals were neutralized in Chhattisgarh in 2024, officials stated.
