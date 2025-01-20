Left Menu

Significant Drug Bust in Nanded: Over 3 Kg of Ganja Seized

In Nanded city, Maharashtra, police arrested a man for possessing over 3 kg of ganja valued at Rs 36,000. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted Shaik Abdul and seized 3,088 grams of the illegal substance. A case was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:19 IST
Significant Drug Bust in Nanded: Over 3 Kg of Ganja Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nanded city police have successfully intercepted a major drug trafficker, seizing over 3 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 36,000.

Authorities acted on intelligence received at midnight and arrested Shaik Abdul, who was in possession of 3,088 grams of the contraband substance.

Officials have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, reflecting their ongoing commitment to combat illegal drug activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025