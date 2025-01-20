Significant Drug Bust in Nanded: Over 3 Kg of Ganja Seized
In Nanded city, Maharashtra, police arrested a man for possessing over 3 kg of ganja valued at Rs 36,000. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted Shaik Abdul and seized 3,088 grams of the illegal substance. A case was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Nanded city police have successfully intercepted a major drug trafficker, seizing over 3 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 36,000.
Authorities acted on intelligence received at midnight and arrested Shaik Abdul, who was in possession of 3,088 grams of the contraband substance.
Officials have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, reflecting their ongoing commitment to combat illegal drug activities.
