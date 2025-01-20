Empowering Democracy: 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference Unfolds in Bihar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Bihar, focusing on the integration of modern technology to enhance legislative efficiency and effectiveness.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav highlighted the event's aim of fortifying democracy and fostering communication among public representatives.

Concerns were raised about declining legislative sittings, with Birla urging presiding officers to tackle this issue while promoting decorum in assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)