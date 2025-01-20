Left Menu

Clifford Chance's Legal Battle with Societe Generale Continues in London

The Court of Appeal in London has allowed Clifford Chance's lawsuit against Societe Generale to proceed. The dispute centers around the law firm's representation of the bank in a $483 million gold deal that ultimately failed. Societe Generale is suing Clifford Chance in France for alleged negligence.

The legal conflict between Clifford Chance and Societe Generale has taken another turn. The Court of Appeal in London upheld a decision enabling the law firm's lawsuit against the French bank to continue in the UK, despite parallel proceedings in France.

This dispute arises from Clifford Chance's earlier representation of Societe Generale in a failed $483 million gold deal with Turkish jewellers Goldas Kuyumculuk. The original case involved 15.725 metric tons of gold bullion, which was dismissed, leading to Societe Generale accusing the law firm of negligence.

Despite Societe Generale seeking over 140 million euros in damages in a French court, London's High Court and the Court of Appeal have ruled that Clifford Chance can pursue its case independently. Both parties have withheld official comments on the ongoing litigation.

