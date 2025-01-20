Left Menu

Hunger Strike Highlights Egyptian Activist's Plight in London

Australian journalist Peter Greste is on a hunger strike in London, urging the UK to help free Egyptian-British dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah, imprisoned for his activism. Greste joins Abd el-Fattah's mother in protest, while UK officials continue diplomatic efforts for his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian journalist Peter Greste has launched a hunger strike in London as part of a campaign to urge the British government to assist in the release of Egyptian-British dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Abd el-Fattah, a well-known software developer and blogger, gained renown as an activist during the 2011 Arab Spring. He is serving a five-year sentence in Egypt over a post on social media, marking his latest imprisonment following earlier incarcerations.

Greste, previously jailed for 400 days in Egypt in 2013, has teamed up with Abd el-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, who has been on a hunger strike for months. Both demonstrated outside Downing Street, hoping to secure an audience with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. British authorities, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy, have raised Abd el-Fattah's situation with Egyptian officials repeatedly, emphasizing efforts for his immediate release.

Despite ongoing diplomatic discussions, Egypt's interior ministry has yet to comment. Soueif, who has lost significant weight due to her strike, expressed her frustration over the protracted process. Greste credited Abd el-Fattah with providing inspiration and support during their time together in prison, a sentiment that fuels his current protest to repay the life-saving impact Abd el-Fattah had on him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

