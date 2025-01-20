Search Intensifies for Stilfontein Mining Kingpin “Tiger” After Dramatic Escape from Police Custody

North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has ordered the deployment of maximum resources to locate alleged mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli, commonly known as “Tiger,” who reportedly escaped police custody last week.

The dramatic escape occurred after Tiger resurfaced from Shaft 11 at the Stilfontein mine, following the ongoing Vala Umgodi operation targeting illegal mining activities in the area.

Extensive Investigations Underway

In a statement issued on Monday, Major General Asaneng confirmed that extensive investigations and tracing operations are being conducted to identify the officials who facilitated Tiger’s escape between Shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells.

“Tiger was never officially booked into any of the other stations housing illegal miners, nor is he admitted to any local hospital for medical care,” said Asaneng.

Accusations Against the Fugitive

Tiger, a Lesotho national, is allegedly a key figure in the illegal mining network, with several statements from illegal miners identifying him as a ringleader controlling underground operations.

He is accused of serious crimes, including:

Causing deaths and assaults underground.

Torturing illegal miners, as evidenced by videos reportedly in police possession.

Hoarding food to maintain control over other miners.

Commissioner’s Reaction

Asaneng expressed deep disappointment in what he described as an “embarrassment” to the Vala Umgodi operation, a dedicated initiative launched in December 2023 to curb illegal mining in the Stilfontein region.

“This escape undermines the integrity of the operation, and heads will roll once the officials responsible are identified,” he stated firmly.

Warning to the Public

Asaneng declared Tiger a dangerous fugitive of justice, urging members of the public to come forward with any information on his whereabouts.

“Tiger is a threat to public safety. Anyone with relevant information should contact the Stilfontein Police Station immediately,” Asaneng advised.

Enhanced Security and Oversight

In light of Tiger’s escape, additional measures are being implemented to tighten security and oversight in the handling of detained illegal miners. The incident has prompted a review of protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Broader Implications

The escape of such a high-profile figure raises broader questions about corruption and inefficiencies within the law enforcement system. Advocacy groups have called for greater transparency and accountability in police operations.

The Vala Umgodi operation, which has led to multiple arrests and the recovery of illicit mining equipment, remains a critical part of efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating in Stilfontein and surrounding areas.