Controversial Removal: Mark Milley's Portrait Swapped Post-Inauguration

The Pentagon took swift action on Monday, removing the portrait of retired Army General Mark Milley, who served as the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The removal came just two hours after President Donald Trump's inauguration, witnessed by two Reuters correspondents.

The sudden removal of Milley's portrait occurred only days after its public unveiling. When questioned, the Pentagon remained silent, offering no reason for the unexpected action.

Relations between Trump and Milley were notably strained, with the former president previously making disparaging remarks about the general. Earlier, former President Joe Biden had preemptively pardoned Milley and others Trump had reportedly considered targeting for retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)