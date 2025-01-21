Controversial Removal: Mark Milley's Portrait Swapped Post-Inauguration
The Pentagon removed Mark Milley's portrait shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated. The move followed a pardon issued by former President Joe Biden for Milley, whom Trump had criticized. The Pentagon did not explain the removal, which occurred days after the portrait's inauguration.
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon took swift action on Monday, removing the portrait of retired Army General Mark Milley, who served as the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The removal came just two hours after President Donald Trump's inauguration, witnessed by two Reuters correspondents.
The sudden removal of Milley's portrait occurred only days after its public unveiling. When questioned, the Pentagon remained silent, offering no reason for the unexpected action.
Relations between Trump and Milley were notably strained, with the former president previously making disparaging remarks about the general. Earlier, former President Joe Biden had preemptively pardoned Milley and others Trump had reportedly considered targeting for retaliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sebastian Stan's Challenging Role as Donald Trump and Golden Globe Triumph
Donald Trump Jr.'s Greenland Visit: A Private Journey Amid Political Undercurrents
President-elect Donald Trump's lawyers ask New York judge to halt Friday's hush money sentencing while he appeals ruling, reports AP.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Surprising Greenland Visit Amidst Territorial Talks
Donald Trump Jr.'s Greenland Adventure: A Private Trip with Big Implications