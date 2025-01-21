Biden’s Unprecedented Pardons: A Protective Measure Against Trump's Potential Retaliation

In a striking move, President Joe Biden exercised extraordinary executive authority by pardoning Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 assault on the Capitol. This decision, taken on Monday, was aimed at preventing potential 'revenge' from the now-President Trump, who had warned of targeting those politically opposed to him.

Biden emphasized that these pardons should not be interpreted as admissions of guilt, nor as acknowledgments of any wrongdoing. Such acts are typically reserved for convicted individuals, but Biden's expansive use of the power seeks to protect those not even formally investigated. This sets a potential precedent for future presidents, sparking concern over how freely pardons might be granted.

The pardons, covering events back to January 2014, extend to members and staff of the Jan. 6 committee, along with U.S. Capitol and D.C. police who testified about their experiences during the attack. While some lawmakers express reservation, they understand Biden's motive in safeguarding public servants who faced scrutiny and threats over their actions against Trump's efforts to reverse his 2020 loss.

