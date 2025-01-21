Left Menu

Biden’s Unprecedented Pardons: A Protective Measure Against Trump's Potential Retaliation

In a significant use of executive power, President Joe Biden issued pardons to key figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley, along with members of the Jan. 6 investigation committee, to preempt 'revenge' actions by the incoming Trump administration. The move stirred debate over its implications for future presidential pardons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:28 IST
Biden’s Unprecedented Pardons: A Protective Measure Against Trump's Potential Retaliation
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking move, President Joe Biden exercised extraordinary executive authority by pardoning Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 assault on the Capitol. This decision, taken on Monday, was aimed at preventing potential 'revenge' from the now-President Trump, who had warned of targeting those politically opposed to him.

Biden emphasized that these pardons should not be interpreted as admissions of guilt, nor as acknowledgments of any wrongdoing. Such acts are typically reserved for convicted individuals, but Biden's expansive use of the power seeks to protect those not even formally investigated. This sets a potential precedent for future presidents, sparking concern over how freely pardons might be granted.

The pardons, covering events back to January 2014, extend to members and staff of the Jan. 6 committee, along with U.S. Capitol and D.C. police who testified about their experiences during the attack. While some lawmakers express reservation, they understand Biden's motive in safeguarding public servants who faced scrutiny and threats over their actions against Trump's efforts to reverse his 2020 loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025