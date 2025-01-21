Left Menu

Controversial Laken Riley Act Advances in Senate amid Immigration Policy Shift

The Senate passed the Laken Riley Act, requiring the detention of migrants accused of certain crimes, as President Trump prioritizes a crackdown on illegal immigration. The legislation highlights Congress's rightward shift on immigration, backed by some Democrats. Funding hurdles and criticisms of enforcement against legal immigrants remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:17 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Senate has passed the Laken Riley Act, a significant piece of legislation mandating the detention of migrants accused of crimes such as theft and violence. This marks the first major immigration measure under President Donald Trump's administration, reflecting his commitment to tighten immigration laws.

Named after a Georgia nursing student fatally attacked by a Venezuelan man, the act has garnered mixed support. While many Republicans and some Democrats back the legislation, critics argue it risks increasing partisanship and legal battles over federal immigration policies.

Financial challenges loom, with estimates suggesting an $83 billion implementation cost over three years, focusing debates on funding strategies through budget reconciliation. The Act's impact on legal immigrants and its potential strain on resources remain key points of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

