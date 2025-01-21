Celebrating Statehood: Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura's Journey to Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the residents of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day, expressing optimism for continued progress and success.

Statehood Day, observed on January 21, commemorates the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, through which these regions emerged as full-fledged states in 1972.

Amit Shah highlighted the contributions of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura to India's heritage and culture, noting their evolutionary journey towards becoming significant contributors to national growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)