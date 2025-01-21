UN Expert Praises Israel-Hamas Agreement, Urges Adherence to Humanitarian and Human Rights Laws

The Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, welcomed the recent agreement between Israel and Hamas, expressing optimism that it could bring an end to hostilities, secure the release of hostages, and address the plight of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

“This is a day so many have hoped for,” Edwards stated, underscoring the significance of the agreement following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, and over a year of Israeli bombardment in Gaza. The hostilities have resulted in widespread casualties, displacements, and a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Edwards emphasized the urgency of ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches affected populations swiftly and without barriers.

A Path Towards Peace and Justice

Edwards highlighted the agreement’s initial phase, which allows many Gazans to return to their homes and facilitates the delivery of critical humanitarian relief. She called it “a chance for lasting peace and justice after immense suffering” and stressed the need for adherence to international human rights and humanitarian law.

“Independent and impartial investigations into all alleged violations are essential,” Edwards added, emphasizing accountability for international crimes, including torture and ill-treatment.

Hostage Releases and Humanitarian Concerns

The agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages and an unspecified number of Palestinian detainees. Edwards described the hostage releases as a hopeful step towards a sustainable truce and a just peace.

However, she acknowledged the anxiety faced by families of hostages still in captivity, noting that holding hostages is illegal under international law and constitutes a form of torture. “Families have had no information about the condition of their loved ones, or even if they are still alive,” she said, urging vigilance to ensure humane treatment for all detainees.

Treatment of Palestinian Detainees

The Special Rapporteur reiterated the need for humane treatment of Palestinians held in Israeli custody, calling for the release of all arbitrarily detained individuals. She urged Israeli authorities to address credible allegations of torture and ill-treatment and repeated her request to inspect detention facilities.

“It is imperative that the International Committee of the Red Cross be granted immediate access to all hostages and Palestinian detainees,” Edwards said.

Commitment to Accountability and Justice

Edwards underscored the importance of thorough investigations into all allegations of abuse and ensuring justice and rehabilitation for victims of torture. She encouraged individuals and organizations with credible information about violations to report them, emphasizing her mandate’s dedication to addressing such cases.

“This agreement is an important step,” Edwards concluded, “but the journey towards a sustainable and just peace requires continued vigilance and unwavering commitment to human rights and humanitarian principles.”

The Special Rapporteur will remain actively engaged in monitoring the situation, advocating for accountability, and ensuring that victims of abuses are provided justice and support. Further information on reporting abuses can be found on the OHCHR website.