West Bengal Appeals for Death Penalty in Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
West Bengal state has appealed for the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor. This comes after national protests about women's safety. The state's chief minister expressed shock over the initial life sentence judgment, considering it a 'rarest of rare' case.
The West Bengal state government filed an appeal on Tuesday, seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor. This move by the regional Trinamool Congress government comes after life imprisonment was deemed insufficient by some, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The gruesome crime ignited nationwide protests and raised significant concerns about women's safety in public places, particularly hospitals. The state court had previously sentenced Roy to life in prison, rejecting the prosecution's call for capital punishment on the grounds that the crime was not deemed exceptionally rare.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her astonishment on social media, advocating for a death sentence. Meanwhile, the victim's parents expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation and suspect additional individuals' involvement. Roy, denying the charges, plans to appeal his conviction, according to his defense lawyer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
