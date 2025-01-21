Supreme Court Pushes High Courts for Expedited Judge Panel Formation

The Supreme Court has issued a directive urging all high courts to accelerate the formation of two-judge panels to resolve district judicial officers' grievances linked to the Second National Judges Pay Commission's recommendations.

On Tuesday, a bench comprised of Justices B R Gavai, Augustine George Masih, and K Vinod Chandran highlighted delays in panel formation during proceedings, with amicus curiae K Paremeshwar indicating many high courts have not yet complied.

The court underscored the necessity of regular panel meetings and advised that any pending appointments be finalized within four weeks to ensure efficient implementation of pay, pension, and service conditions for judicial staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)