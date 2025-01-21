India Celebrates a Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Empowering Girl Child for a Viksit Bharat

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, celebrating a decade of progress in protecting, educating, and empowering the girl child in India. Launched on January 22, 2015, by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Panipat, Haryana, BBBP has transformed from a policy initiative into a nationwide movement, addressing gender imbalance and promoting the value of the girl child.

The inaugural event of the 10th-anniversary celebrations will take place on January 22, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event will feature Union Ministers Shri J. P. Nadda and Smt. Annpurna Devi, alongside Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur. Distinguished guests include women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Delhi police, and Central Ministries, as well as international representatives from UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, and other global organizations.

Highlights of the event include:

Launch of Key Initiatives: Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti portals will be introduced to further empower women and children.

Compendium of Best Practices: Showcasing successful implementations of BBBP across India.

Oath-Taking Ceremony: A collective pledge to uphold the scheme’s mission.

Celebrations Spanning January to March 2025

The anniversary celebrations will extend from January 22 to March 8, International Women’s Day, with activities at national, state, and district levels. Key highlights include:

Special Programs: Events on January 22, January 26 (Republic Day), and March 8 will involve rallies, cultural programs, and award ceremonies honoring women achievers.

Community Engagement: Campaigns under SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women will bring together schoolgirls, women leaders, and local communities to foster gender equality.

Nationwide Media Campaigns: Leveraging print, digital, and social media to amplify BBBP’s message.

Environmental Sustainability: A plantation drive promoting green practices will be conducted.

Transformative Achievements Over a Decade

Since its inception, BBBP has made significant strides in addressing gender disparities:

Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB): Improved from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24.

Girls’ Education: Gross enrolment ratio at the secondary level increased from 75.51% to 78%.

Maternal and Child Health: Institutional deliveries rose from 61% to 97.3%, and first-trimester antenatal care registrations improved from 61% to 80.5%.

Out-of-School Re-enrollment: Initiatives like Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav re-enrolled over 100,000 girls in schools.

Key Initiatives and Milestones

BBBP has implemented impactful programs, including the Yashaswini Bike Expedition for women empowerment, collaborations like the Doree TV show to raise awareness about girl child abandonment, and national conferences promoting skill development and workforce participation.

Vision for the Future

Aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and the global Women-Led Development agenda championed during the G20 Presidency, BBBP aims to ensure women are not just beneficiaries but active leaders of change.

“The 10-year journey of BBBP reflects India’s commitment to fostering gender equality and empowering the girl child. This milestone is a reminder of the collective effort needed to continue driving positive change, ensuring an inclusive future for all,” said Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with partner ministries, remains steadfast in its mission to advance gender equity, ensuring the BBBP scheme continues to inspire progress and empowerment for years to come.