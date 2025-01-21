Murder, Extortion, and the Viral Video: A Dark Nexus in Beed
A video showing accused individuals in an extortion and murder case has surfaced, exposing links to police officers and shedding light on the brutal killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Accused include Walmik Karad, linked to the extortion of Avaada Energy, with significant political ramifications in Beed district.
A viral video has emerged showing three accused individuals, Walmik Karad, Sudarshan Ghule, and Vishnu Chate, in an extortion and murder case linked to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. The footage, allegedly shot before Deshmukh's abduction and killing, also features a suspended police officer, sparking controversy and raising questions about police involvement.
According to claims, Deshmukh was targeted for opposing an extortion attempt demanding Rs 2 crore from Avaada Energy Private Limited. The accused, including Karad, a confidant of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The Special Investigation Team has connected Deshmukh's death to the extortion plot.
The video has prompted BJP MLA Suresh Dhas from Beed to call for additional police accountability and suspensions. Dhas also highlighted a separate unresolved murder case, urging the arrest of those responsible for the killing of Mahadev Munde. The situation underscores ongoing tensions and calls for justice in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
