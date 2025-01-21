Left Menu

Court Orders Fresh Probe into Kejriwal's Alleged Misuse of Public Funds on Hoardings

A sessions court has instructed a magisterial court to reevaluate a complaint seeking an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged misuse of public funds on hoardings in Delhi. The magistrate previously dismissed the petition without determining if a cognizable offense occurred.

A sessions court on Tuesday mandated that a magisterial court reassess a complaint demanding an FIR against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misappropriating public funds through large hoardings across the national capital.

Presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, the session court identified that the earlier dismissal by a metropolitan magistrate failed to ascertain if a cognizable offense had been committed.

The directive came during a hearing of a revision petition by Shiv Kumar Saxena, disputing the magisterial court's refusal to instruct Delhi police to file an FIR. The case has now been directed back to the trial court to freshly decide the complainant's application with explicit findings on alleged offenses, as per Section 156(3) CrPC.

