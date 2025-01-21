Left Menu

Gujarat's Landmark Local Elections: A Test for OBC Quota

Gujarat will hold local body elections on February 16, introducing a 27% quota for OBCs in municipalities, following the Gujarat government's 2023 decision. The elections span 2,178 seats across municipal corporations, with votes counted on February 18. This marks a significant change in local governance quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission of Gujarat has scheduled crucial local body elections for February 16, a spokesperson announced earlier this week. This electoral round will incorporate a newly established 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in municipal corporations, municipalities, and taluka panchayats.

Voters across Junagadh municipal corporation, 66 municipalities, and three taluka panchayats will head to the polls, with the counting of votes set to occur two days later, on February 18. This represents the first execution of the OBC quota expansion, as per the state's 2023 mandate.

According to officials, the adjustment follows recommendations from the Justice Jhaveri Commission and aligns with a Supreme Court directive to base OBC reservations on population data. The model code of conduct has been implemented as preparations ramp up across 4,390 polling booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

