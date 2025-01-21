Gujarat's Landmark Local Elections: A Test for OBC Quota

The State Election Commission of Gujarat has scheduled crucial local body elections for February 16, a spokesperson announced earlier this week. This electoral round will incorporate a newly established 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in municipal corporations, municipalities, and taluka panchayats.

Voters across Junagadh municipal corporation, 66 municipalities, and three taluka panchayats will head to the polls, with the counting of votes set to occur two days later, on February 18. This represents the first execution of the OBC quota expansion, as per the state's 2023 mandate.

According to officials, the adjustment follows recommendations from the Justice Jhaveri Commission and aligns with a Supreme Court directive to base OBC reservations on population data. The model code of conduct has been implemented as preparations ramp up across 4,390 polling booths.

