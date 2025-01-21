Diplomatic Standoff: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition from India
Bangladesh's interim government intensifies efforts to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. Citing a violation of the extradition treaty if refused, the government may seek international intervention. Hasina faces charges from Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, compounding India-Bangladesh diplomatic tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:31 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's interim government is escalating efforts to secure the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently residing in India, where she fled following protests that dissolved her regime.
Officials stress that India's refusal to comply would breach a bilateral extradition treaty, pushing Bangladesh to possibly seek international arbitration.
The legal complexity increases due to existing accusations of crimes against humanity by Bangladesh's tribunal, spurring diplomatic strain as neighboring nations navigate political landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Amid Controversy Over Contractor's Alleged Suicide
Arrest in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case Unravels Political Tensions
China's Annual Diplomacy Tour Strengthens African Ties Amid Shifting Global Dynamics
Political Tensions Rise as K T Rama Rao Avoids ACB Inquiry Without Lawyer
Iran's Alleged Hostage Diplomacy Sparks International Tensions