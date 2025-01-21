Diplomatic Standoff: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition from India

Bangladesh's interim government is escalating efforts to secure the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently residing in India, where she fled following protests that dissolved her regime.

Officials stress that India's refusal to comply would breach a bilateral extradition treaty, pushing Bangladesh to possibly seek international arbitration.

The legal complexity increases due to existing accusations of crimes against humanity by Bangladesh's tribunal, spurring diplomatic strain as neighboring nations navigate political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)