Diplomatic Standoff: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition from India

Bangladesh's interim government intensifies efforts to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. Citing a violation of the extradition treaty if refused, the government may seek international intervention. Hasina faces charges from Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, compounding India-Bangladesh diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government is escalating efforts to secure the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently residing in India, where she fled following protests that dissolved her regime.

Officials stress that India's refusal to comply would breach a bilateral extradition treaty, pushing Bangladesh to possibly seek international arbitration.

The legal complexity increases due to existing accusations of crimes against humanity by Bangladesh's tribunal, spurring diplomatic strain as neighboring nations navigate political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

