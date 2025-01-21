Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Domestic Dispute: A Mother’s Desperate Act

In Daman district, a domestic dispute led to a mother allegedly killing her two toddler sons by throwing them off the fourth floor, before attempting suicide. The suspect, Seema Yadav, was stopped by her husband. Police have filed charges, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daman | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:51 IST
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic domestic dispute unfolded in Daman district as a woman, identified as Seema Yadav, allegedly killed her two toddler sons by hurling them from their fourth-floor balcony. The horrifying incident culminated in her attempt at suicide, which was thwarted by her husband.

The police revealed that an emergency call from the Moti Daman community health centre late Monday night reported the incident. Unfortunately, the children were pronounced dead upon arrival at the centre. The couple, residents of the Dalwada locality in Nani Daman, had a quarrel leading to this tragedy.

Seema Yadav has been arrested under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahinta for murder, with further investigations currently underway. Police continue to probe into the motives and circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

