Corruption Allegations Emerge in Kerala's Pandemic PPE Procurement

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed irregularities in Kerala's purchase of PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic. Favoritism towards a specific vendor and overpricing led to substantial additional expenses. Opposition leaders allege corruption at the highest levels of the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:33 IST
In a significant development, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted discrepancies in the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits by the Kerala government during the Covid-19 crisis. The report has sparked a political storm, with the Leader of Opposition accusing the ruling party of corruption.

The audit found that the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) favored Maharashtra-based San Pharma by advancing 100% of the purchase value, violating standing instructions. The opposition claims these transactions were carried out with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the then Health Minister K K Shailaja.

Responding to these allegations, Shailaja justified the purchases citing emergency conditions and price hikes. Meanwhile, irregularities led to an extra expenditure of Rs 10.23 crore, further fueling the ongoing legal battle by the opposition at the state's Lokayukta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

