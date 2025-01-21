G. Kishan Reddy Visits Konark DMF Exhibition, Highlights Sustainable Development in Mining Sector

Union Minister for Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, visited the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Exhibition held at the Sun Temple, Konark, from 18th to 21st January 2025. Organized by the Ministry of Mines in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, the event showcased transformative initiatives funded by DMF that empower mining-affected communities through sustainable development.

DMF Exhibition: Showcasing Innovation and Empowerment

Themed "Empowering Communities by Sustainable Development", the exhibition featured 18 vibrant stalls displaying innovative, eco-friendly products and sustainable solutions developed by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and mining companies such as Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), NALCO, and Vedanta. Exhibits included:

Handwoven textiles and handcrafted items by SHGs.

Sustainable infrastructure models funded by DMF.

Solutions for promoting eco-friendly and community-driven growth.

Union Minister Reddy interacted with SHG members and lauded their efforts in driving financial empowerment. By 21st January, the participating SHGs collectively earned over ₹9 lakh, underscoring the initiative's success in fostering economic resilience in mining-affected regions.

The exhibition was inaugurated on 18th January by Ms. Farida M. Naik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, alongside senior officials from NALCO and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

National Ministers’ Conference: Advancing India’s Mining Sector

Day 2 of the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference, hosted at the Eco Retreat in Konark, facilitated discussions on collaboration, innovation, and sustainability in the mining sector.

Key Highlights from the Conference

Presentations by 11 States: States showcased strategies for transparent and efficient auction processes, innovative resource utilization practices, and mechanisms to curb illegal mining. Ministerial Address: Shri G. Kishan Reddy emphasized: The mining sector’s critical role in employment generation, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

The government’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal mining.

Adoption of cutting-edge technologies for robust monitoring and enforcement.

Responsible mine closure practices to ensure environmental restoration. Green Initiatives in Mining: The Minister highlighted efforts to minimize the environmental impact of mining through: Afforestation programs.

Adoption of solar energy.

Sustainable waste management systems. Environmental Safeguards: The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) provided guidance on integrating forest conservation and ecological safeguards into mining policies. Worker Safety and Training: The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) presented updates on enhancing safety standards, leveraging technological advancements, and implementing training programs for workers in mining operations.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

The conference provided a platform for states and stakeholders to exchange ideas, address challenges, and forge partnerships for sustainable mining practices. Shri Reddy reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to:

Integrating innovation into the sector.

Enhancing operational efficiency.

Ensuring that the benefits of mining reach the grassroots level.

The DMF exhibition and the National Mines Ministers’ Conference together underscored India’s efforts to transform its mining sector into a model of sustainable development and inclusive growth. Through collaborative efforts, the government aims to balance economic growth with environmental preservation, paving the way for a greener, more equitable future in mining.