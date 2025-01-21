Left Menu

High Court Strikes Defiant Note Against ED's Overreach

The Bombay High Court fined the Enforcement Directorate Rs 1 lakh for pursuing a money laundering probe without just cause, emphasizing that law enforcement must adhere to legal guidelines. The court quashed charges against developer Rakesh Jain, criticizing the ED for its malafide actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:35 IST
High Court Strikes Defiant Note Against ED's Overreach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm rebuke to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Bombay High Court has imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the agency for conducting an unwarranted money laundering investigation against a real estate developer.

The decision, handed down by Justice Milind Jadhav, aims to remind central agencies of their responsibility to operate within the legal framework and not to wield power arbitrarily. The court quashed previous actions and processes against Rakesh Jain, a Mumbai-based developer, underscoring the lack of substantial evidence against him.

The original complaint, involving claims of breach of agreement and cheating, was ruled malafide, with both the ED and the complainant ordered to pay levies to local libraries. The ED's request to delay the judgment for a possible Supreme Court appeal has been granted a week's stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025