High Court Strikes Defiant Note Against ED's Overreach

In a firm rebuke to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Bombay High Court has imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the agency for conducting an unwarranted money laundering investigation against a real estate developer.

The decision, handed down by Justice Milind Jadhav, aims to remind central agencies of their responsibility to operate within the legal framework and not to wield power arbitrarily. The court quashed previous actions and processes against Rakesh Jain, a Mumbai-based developer, underscoring the lack of substantial evidence against him.

The original complaint, involving claims of breach of agreement and cheating, was ruled malafide, with both the ED and the complainant ordered to pay levies to local libraries. The ED's request to delay the judgment for a possible Supreme Court appeal has been granted a week's stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)