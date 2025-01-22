Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order Sparks Legal Battles

President Donald Trump initiated an immigration crackdown, including an order to reinterpret birthright citizenship. This challenges a long-standing principle of U.S. citizenship. The legality of this order is disputed, with multiple legal challenges claiming it violates the 14th Amendment and oversteps Congressional authority.

22-01-2025
On January 21, President Donald Trump initiated a significant immigration crackdown that targets birthright citizenship—a policy upheld in the U.S. for over 150 years. This order has ignited a legal firestorm, questioning the legality of altering such a foundational element of American citizenship without Congressional approval.

Trump's executive order asserts that individuals born in the U.S. to parents not lawfully in the country are not entitled to automatic citizenship. This includes children whose mothers may be in the U.S. temporarily, such as on student or tourist visas. The order seeks to redefine the longstanding interpretation of the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause.

The order has faced substantial opposition; 18 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against it, arguing that it violates the Constitution. Legal experts and immigration advocacy groups also contend that overturning birthright citizenship would require a Constitutional amendment, a complex and time-consuming process.

