U.S. Designation of Mexican Cartels as Terrorist Organizations Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump called for Mexican cartels to be labeled as 'foreign terrorist organizations,' which could expand U.S. law enforcement capabilities but complicate international relations, business operations, and asylum cases. Analysts debate its effectiveness in tackling drug trafficking and potential military implications.

Updated: 22-01-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday night, President Donald Trump proposed the designation of Mexican cartels as 'foreign terrorist organizations,' a move aimed at giving U.S. law enforcement broader reach over these criminal entities. This decision, however, risks complicating international business relations and could strain U.S.-Mexico ties, according to experts.

This initiative aims to fulfill Trump's promises to address migration and drug trafficking issues, placing cartels like Sinaloa and Jalisco on the same footing as groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. While the Kingpin Act already allows for certain sanctions, the new designation could enable more prosecutions under the 'material support' clause, said analysts.

The move is not legally designed to authorize military action in Mexico. Still, some experts suggest it might lay political groundwork for such a possibility. Critics argue that the cartels, motivated by profit rather than political aims, should not be classed with terrorist organizations, as this could hinder asylum claims and complicate cross-border economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

