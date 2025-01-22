Sensitive Sites No Longer Safe Havens for Migrants: New Policy Alert

The Trump administration has made a significant policy shift, allowing immigration enforcement officers to make arrests in sensitive locations such as schools and churches. Previously, these areas were shielded from such activities under existing guidelines.

This reversal impacts immigration policy by rescinding guidance from as far back as 2011 and 2013 that restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from carrying out enforcement at these sensitive sites.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security emphasized this policy change empowers CBP and ICE officers to apprehend individuals, including dangerous criminals, who illegally enter the United States and may use schools and churches as refuges to dodge arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)