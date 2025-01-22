Left Menu

Sensitive Sites No Longer Safe Havens for Migrants: New Policy Alert

The Trump administration has overturned policies that previously restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from making arrests in sensitive locations like schools and churches. This move empowers federal agencies to arrest criminals in these areas, ending a decade-old policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 04:28 IST
Sensitive Sites No Longer Safe Havens for Migrants: New Policy Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has made a significant policy shift, allowing immigration enforcement officers to make arrests in sensitive locations such as schools and churches. Previously, these areas were shielded from such activities under existing guidelines.

This reversal impacts immigration policy by rescinding guidance from as far back as 2011 and 2013 that restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from carrying out enforcement at these sensitive sites.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security emphasized this policy change empowers CBP and ICE officers to apprehend individuals, including dangerous criminals, who illegally enter the United States and may use schools and churches as refuges to dodge arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025