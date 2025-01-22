Justice Served: Man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Minor's Rape in Jalore

A POCSO court in Jalore, Rajasthan, has delivered a 20-year imprisonment verdict for a man convicted of raping a minor. The sentence, delivered by Special Judge Bhupendra Kumar Sanadhya, also includes a fine of Rs 50,000.

The special public prosecutor, Ranjit Singh Rajpurohit, detailed how the convict, identified as Bhagaram alias Bhagwat Kumar, lured the 15-year-old victim to a hotel, where the crime took place.

The incident came to light when the victim's father filed a police complaint on August 10, 2024, prompting a case registration under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)