Justice Served: Man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Minor's Rape in Jalore
A POCSO court sentenced a man in Jalore, Rajasthan, to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor. The court also fined him Rs 50,000. The incident occurred at a hotel, and the victim's father filed a complaint in August 2024. Police charged the convict under the POCSO Act.
A POCSO court in Jalore, Rajasthan, has delivered a 20-year imprisonment verdict for a man convicted of raping a minor. The sentence, delivered by Special Judge Bhupendra Kumar Sanadhya, also includes a fine of Rs 50,000.
The special public prosecutor, Ranjit Singh Rajpurohit, detailed how the convict, identified as Bhagaram alias Bhagwat Kumar, lured the 15-year-old victim to a hotel, where the crime took place.
The incident came to light when the victim's father filed a police complaint on August 10, 2024, prompting a case registration under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
