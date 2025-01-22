Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Minor's Rape in Jalore

A POCSO court sentenced a man in Jalore, Rajasthan, to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor. The court also fined him Rs 50,000. The incident occurred at a hotel, and the victim's father filed a complaint in August 2024. Police charged the convict under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:46 IST
Justice Served: Man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Minor's Rape in Jalore
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Jalore, Rajasthan, has delivered a 20-year imprisonment verdict for a man convicted of raping a minor. The sentence, delivered by Special Judge Bhupendra Kumar Sanadhya, also includes a fine of Rs 50,000.

The special public prosecutor, Ranjit Singh Rajpurohit, detailed how the convict, identified as Bhagaram alias Bhagwat Kumar, lured the 15-year-old victim to a hotel, where the crime took place.

The incident came to light when the victim's father filed a police complaint on August 10, 2024, prompting a case registration under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025