Healthcare Scandal: Ajay Maken Alleges AAP Government's Rs 382 Crore Corruption

Congress leader Ajay Maken accuses the AAP government of Rs 382 crore corruption in Delhi's healthcare sector. Citing CAG reports, Maken points to delays and extra costs in hospital projects. The allegations arise as Delhi Assembly polls approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:18 IST
In a press conference on Wednesday, Congress leader Ajay Maken alleged that the AAP government has committed corruption to the tune of Rs 382 crore in Delhi's healthcare sector.

Ajay Maken referred to CAG reports to substantiate claims of serious corruption charges encompassing delays and extra expenditures in key hospital projects, initiated during the Congress regime.

The allegations arrive just ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, with voters set to cast their ballots on February 5 and the results anticipated on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

