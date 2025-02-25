Left Menu

Delhi Assembly to Unveil CAG Reports Unveiling Alleged AAP Misconduct

The BJP-led Delhi government, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to table 14 CAG reports in the legislative assembly, revealing alleged financial irregularities during AAP’s tenure. Opposition leaders accuse AAP of corruption, with the reports expected to feature extensive audits on varied sectors and government practices.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The newly established BJP government in Delhi, fronted by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 critical Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports detailing alleged financial misconduct by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This disclosure will occur on the second day of Delhi's eighth legislative assembly.

BJP Delhi chief Virendraa Sachdeva described the CAG reports as a documentation of AAP's alleged misdeeds, asserting, "CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP." He reiterated the party's election promise to hold corrupt individuals accountable. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of concealing these reports to hide corruption.

Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh criticized the AAP government, claiming the CAG report will expose extensive scams. Following the Lieutenant Governor's address, the assembly will transition into a discussion of the reports, which scrutinize key government sectors, evidencing concerns over AAP's transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

