Kashmir's MMU Delegation Confronts Crucial Waqf Bill Amendments
A Kashmir delegation led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will meet Jagdambika Pal to discuss concerns about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The MMU leaders aim to address amendments impacting Waqf properties management and autonomy, which they believe will affect Muslim community welfare, especially the underprivileged.
A delegation from Kashmir, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, is set to meet Jagdambika Pal, who chairs a parliamentary committee reviewing the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, officials confirm.
Mirwaiz, who also leads the separatist Hurriyat Conference, is in New Delhi with MMU leaders from the regions of Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh.
The MMU has long sought this meeting to express concerns over the proposed amendments, which they argue will significantly impact the management and autonomy of Waqf properties and the welfare of underprivileged Muslim communities.
