Left Menu

Kashmir's MMU Delegation Confronts Crucial Waqf Bill Amendments

A Kashmir delegation led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will meet Jagdambika Pal to discuss concerns about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The MMU leaders aim to address amendments impacting Waqf properties management and autonomy, which they believe will affect Muslim community welfare, especially the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:07 IST
Kashmir's MMU Delegation Confronts Crucial Waqf Bill Amendments
Waqf Amendment Bill Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Kashmir, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, is set to meet Jagdambika Pal, who chairs a parliamentary committee reviewing the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, officials confirm.

Mirwaiz, who also leads the separatist Hurriyat Conference, is in New Delhi with MMU leaders from the regions of Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh.

The MMU has long sought this meeting to express concerns over the proposed amendments, which they argue will significantly impact the management and autonomy of Waqf properties and the welfare of underprivileged Muslim communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025