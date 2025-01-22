Afghan Refugees Urge Trump to Lift US Relocation Ban

Thousands of Afghans, who fled their homeland following the Taliban's rise to power, have made an impassioned appeal to President Donald Trump. They are urging the administration to reconsider its recent decision to halt the US refugee admissions program.

These individuals, who have supported US forces and missions in various roles, believe the abrupt freeze leaves them vulnerable. Many have already faced threats of arrest and violence in their native Afghanistan, where the Taliban views them as traitors. Conditions in Pakistan, their current refuge, are described as increasingly challenging as well.

Advocacy groups and impacted individuals are pressing for a humanitarian reversal of the policy, hoping for a reprieve that would allow for their safe relocation to the United States. A decision on the fate of the US Refugee Admissions Programme is expected after a security review report, due in the coming months.

