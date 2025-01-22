Left Menu

Afghan Refugees Urge Trump to Lift US Relocation Ban

Afghans fleeing the Taliban have urged President Donald Trump to exempt them from the suspension of US refugee relocations, citing their support for US missions. Amid growing insecurity, they face potential arrest and torture if returned to Afghanistan and struggle with untenable conditions in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:31 IST
Afghan Refugees Urge Trump to Lift US Relocation Ban
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans, who fled their homeland following the Taliban's rise to power, have made an impassioned appeal to President Donald Trump. They are urging the administration to reconsider its recent decision to halt the US refugee admissions program.

These individuals, who have supported US forces and missions in various roles, believe the abrupt freeze leaves them vulnerable. Many have already faced threats of arrest and violence in their native Afghanistan, where the Taliban views them as traitors. Conditions in Pakistan, their current refuge, are described as increasingly challenging as well.

Advocacy groups and impacted individuals are pressing for a humanitarian reversal of the policy, hoping for a reprieve that would allow for their safe relocation to the United States. A decision on the fate of the US Refugee Admissions Programme is expected after a security review report, due in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025