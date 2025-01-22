Left Menu

CBI Challenges Verdict in High-Profile Doctor's Murder Case

The CBI plans to appeal a Sealdah court's life sentence ruling for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the rape-murder of a doctor, arguing it warrants the death penalty. The agency considers the crime as 'rarest of rare' deserving capital punishment, disagreement with the trial court's earlier decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:46 IST
Sanjay Roy
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to file an appeal in the Calcutta High Court, seeking a death sentence for Sanjay Roy. Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Sealdah court following his conviction in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to officials, legal advice suggested categorizing the case as a 'rarest of rare', which could justify capital punishment. The CBI is likely to submit the appeal with comprehensive arguments supporting their stance by Friday.

The trial court, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, ruled against the death penalty, stating the crime did not meet the 'rarest of the rare' criterion. Despite the CBI's appeals for a harsher sentence, the court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

