High-Profile Murder and Extortion: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the Maharashtra government's handling of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case, alleging attempts to protect Dhananjay Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, arrested for related extortion. Deshmukh was killed amid resisting extortion tied to an energy project. Questions on judicial efficiency and government integrity surface.

Updated: 22-01-2025 18:45 IST
Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure from Shiv Sena (UBT), has voiced stern criticism towards the Maharashtra government concerning the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Thackeray alleged that the government is attempting to shield Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, implicated in a connected extortion case.

Engaging with the media, Thackeray highlighted the turmoil in Beed district, where locals demand answers and justice for Deshmukh. He drew parallels with a past high-profile case involving actor Saif Ali Khan, emphasizing swift police action in that instance, and questioned the perceived delay in the current investigation.

In a complex twist, reports reveal that Deshmukh's murder followed his attempts to thwart an extortion plot targeting an energy firm. This intricate web of crime underscores ongoing questions about political involvement and law enforcement transparency in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

