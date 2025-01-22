Left Menu

Kerala HRC Steps Up Against Footpath Encroachment

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has directed the formation of a committee to address illegal billboards and vehicle parking on footpaths. The committee, comprising municipal, police, and public works officials, aims to safeguard public movement. This directive follows a complaint by a visually impaired individual on obstruction issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:15 IST
Kerala HRC Steps Up Against Footpath Encroachment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Human Rights Commission (HRC) has taken a firm stand against the illegal placement of billboards and unauthorized parking on footpaths by establishing a committee dedicated to tackling such complaints.

Chaired by Justice Alexander Thomas, the Commission called for monthly meetings involving municipal, police, and public works officials to ensure effective action against encroachments, as highlighted by a complaint from a visually impaired citizen, Nidheesh Philip.

Despite previous directives from the Kerala High Court, reports reveal ongoing obstructions to free movement. Authorities have been instructed to raise awareness about the hazards posed by roadside structures, with police providing assistance to municipal squads and enforcing fines for vehicle violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

