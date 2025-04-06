Left Menu

Divine Festivities: Ram Navami Celebrations Across Uttar Pradesh

Ram Navami celebrations were marked by massive gatherings across Uttar Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading rituals at Gorakhnath Temple. Devotees thronged major temples under tight security. Special havans, yajnas, and drone surveillance were conducted, while a towering statue of Lord Ram in Sambhal attracted numerous visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:23 IST
Divine Festivities: Ram Navami Celebrations Across Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh saw massive gatherings on Sunday as devotees flocked to temples for Ram Navami celebrations amid heightened security, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath Temple.

In Lucknow, heavy crowds swarmed temples like Chandrika Devi and Mankameshwar. Authorities ensured strong security measures statewide.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath practiced traditional rituals, including kanya pujan, enacting a homage to young girls likened to Goddess Durga, and Batuk Pujan for young boys.

Meanwhile, Varanasi temples experienced a surge of devotees participating in Akhand Ramayan recitations and devotional kirtans. Special havans and yajnas were planned to conclude the Kalash Puja.

Sambhal's 51-foot Lord Ram statue at Rambagh Dham drew crowds. Local temples witnessed enthusiastic participation, marking the festive fervor across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

