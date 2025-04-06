Divine Festivities: Ram Navami Celebrations Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh saw massive gatherings on Sunday as devotees flocked to temples for Ram Navami celebrations amid heightened security, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath Temple.

In Lucknow, heavy crowds swarmed temples like Chandrika Devi and Mankameshwar. Authorities ensured strong security measures statewide.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath practiced traditional rituals, including kanya pujan, enacting a homage to young girls likened to Goddess Durga, and Batuk Pujan for young boys.

Meanwhile, Varanasi temples experienced a surge of devotees participating in Akhand Ramayan recitations and devotional kirtans. Special havans and yajnas were planned to conclude the Kalash Puja.

Sambhal's 51-foot Lord Ram statue at Rambagh Dham drew crowds. Local temples witnessed enthusiastic participation, marking the festive fervor across the region.

