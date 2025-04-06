Trade Tensions and Political Polarization: A Call for Strategic Action

In a sharp critique of the Indian government's stance on recent US-imposed tariffs, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing optics over substantive outcomes during his US visit. Pilot urged a proactive strategy from India to counter these challenging trade dynamics.

Pilot emphasized the severe implications of the imposed tariffs on India's economy, highlighting their potential to disrupt exports, manufacturing, and employment. While other countries like China and European nations have exhibited firm responses, Pilot noted the Indian government has yet to formulate an adequate plan, leaving industries and workers in a crippling state of uncertainty.

Besides addressing trade issues, Pilot criticized the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, passed amidst political uproar. He accused the ruling party of sidestepping pressing issues by reigniting communal debates to serve political ends. Pilot's remarks reflect growing discontent with government policies both on the international trade front and domestic legislative agenda.

