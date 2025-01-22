Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Celebrates 10 Years of Transformative Impact on Girl Child Empowerment

The 10th-anniversary celebration of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme was inaugurated today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi. Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, also graced the event.

The program marked a decade of efforts to protect, educate, and empower the girl child in India, showcasing the scheme's success as a cornerstone of the government's strategy for women's empowerment.

In his address, Shri Nadda reflected on the scheme's launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 in Panipat, Haryana. He highlighted its objectives to address declining child sex ratios, combat female foeticide, and promote girl child education. He emphasized a significant shift from “women’s development to women-led development.”

Shri Nadda detailed critical outcomes achieved under BBBP:

Improved Health Metrics: Maternal Mortality Rate decreased from 130 to 97 deaths per 100,000 live births, while Infant Mortality Rate declined from 39 to 28 deaths per 1,000 live births since 2014. The under-five mortality rate also declined by 75%, surpassing the global average.

Collaborative Governance: Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health, and Education ensured convergence for effective implementation.

Nutrition and Healthcare Initiatives: Expanded ante-natal care, vaccination programs, and ASHA outreach improved maternal and child health.

He also praised complementary government schemes such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Start-up India for their role in holistic women’s development.

Call to Action for Change

Shri Nadda called on women and girls to become ambassadors of change, fighting gender discrimination and amplifying their voices through empowerment.

Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasized that BBBP is more than a scheme; it represents a movement to challenge societal norms and transform attitudes toward girls. She linked the program's goals with the vision of a developed India, “Viksit Bharat,” in Amrit Kaal under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Smt. Savitri Thakur reinforced BBBP's role in reshaping mindsets and called on stakeholders to combat social evils that inhibit women’s empowerment.

Launch of New Initiatives

The event also saw the launch of several new resources:

Compendium of BBBP Best Practices: Documenting successful initiatives across India.

Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti Portals: Platforms for enhanced outreach and tracking.

Mobile App for Mission Shakti: A digital tool to empower women and track program implementation.

Participation and Inspiration

Women officers from the armed forces, para-military, and Delhi police attended the event alongside My Bharat volunteers, Anganwadi supervisors, and representatives from states and districts. The gathering showcased India’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women and girls.

The program concluded with an oath-taking ceremony, reinforcing the commitment to empower girls and women for a brighter, inclusive future.