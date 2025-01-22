Mystery Surrounding Missing Wedding Guest in Jaisalmer

The body of Yogesh Soni, a 35-year-old Jodhpur resident, has been discovered in Jaisalmer. The man went missing on January 19 after attending a wedding.

His remains were found by passersby in the Gandhi Colony area, where there were no apparent signs of injury.

The police have initiated an investigation, pointing out that Yogesh was a divorcee with a young son. His body is currently at Jawahar Hospital for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)