Mystery Surrounding Missing Wedding Guest in Jaisalmer

The body of Yogesh Soni, a 35-year-old man, was found in Jaisalmer after he went missing from a wedding celebration. The discovery was made in bushes without visible injuries, and an investigation is underway. Yogesh, who was a divorcee with a son, had arrived from Jodhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:37 IST
  • India

The body of Yogesh Soni, a 35-year-old Jodhpur resident, has been discovered in Jaisalmer. The man went missing on January 19 after attending a wedding.

His remains were found by passersby in the Gandhi Colony area, where there were no apparent signs of injury.

The police have initiated an investigation, pointing out that Yogesh was a divorcee with a young son. His body is currently at Jawahar Hospital for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

