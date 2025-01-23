South Korea's Anti-Corruption Probe Intensifies Against President Yoon
South Korea's anti-corruption agency, leading the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged attempt to declare martial law, is transferring the case for potential prosecution. The agency, which can't prosecute the president itself, urges the indictment of Yoon for insurrection, authority abuse, and obstruction of rights.
South Korea's anti-corruption agency, which is spearheading a criminal investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief attempt to declare martial law, announced on Thursday its decision to transfer the case to the prosecutors' office for potential indictment.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) lacks the authority to prosecute the president directly but plans to request that prosecutors pursue charges against Yoon. The allegations focus on his alleged role as the ringleader of an insurrection, abuse of authority, and obstruction of others from exercising their rights, the agency stated.
This move marks a significant escalation in the legal challenges faced by Yoon, as authorities continue to scrutinize his controversial actions during his term in office.
