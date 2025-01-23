Left Menu

India Inches Closer to A Billion Voters

India's voter base has reached 99.1 crore, with a significant number of young and female voters. Celebrating National Voters' Day, the Election Commission highlights the near-billion voter milestone. Recent electoral roll updates reflect gender balance improvements and the notable involvement of young voters, signaling a vibrant democratic participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of having a billion voters, with current numbers standing at 99.1 crore, up from 96.88 crore during last year's Lok Sabha elections, as per recent updates from the Election Commission.

The electoral rolls demonstrate a youthful and gender-balanced electorate, with 21.7 crore individuals aged 18-29, alongside a notable rise in electoral gender ratios from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025, as announced ahead of National Voters' Day.

Reflecting on these developments, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed pride in India's democratic expansion, citing forthcoming milestones and the significant role of special summary revisions in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab in achieving this record-breaking voter count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

