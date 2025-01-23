Gangster DK Rao Arrested: Inside the Rs 2.5 Crore Extortion Case Shaking Mumbai

Mumbai Police have detained notorious gangster DK Rao along with six others in connection with an extortion case targeting a local hotelier. The group allegedly attempted to extort Rs 2.5 crore from the businessman based in the Bandra area.

According to law enforcement, Rao, a known associate of gangster Chhota Rajan, has a lengthy criminal record that includes multiple extortion cases. A 50-year-old hotelier came forward with allegations that Rao conspired to take over his hotel, threatened his life, and demanded an exorbitant sum.

The hotelier claims he has endured threats and harassment from Rao's gang for the past two years, prompting him to finally approach the Bandra police. Following the complaint, the anti-extortion cell stepped in, leading to the arrests on Wednesday night. All suspects are now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)