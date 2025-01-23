Left Menu

Two Arrested in Delhi for Mobile Theft and Fraudulent Transactions

The Delhi Police arrested two individuals involved in the theft of a mobile phone and subsequent unauthorized UPI transactions totaling Rs 1.4 lakh. The case unraveled after identifying suspicious bank account beneficiaries, leading to the capture of Manish and Nishant, with efforts ongoing to locate the mastermind behind the fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended two men implicated in the theft of a mobile phone, followed by illicit UPI transactions amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh, an official disclosed on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma, a complaint was filed last November by a Mundka resident, reporting the theft and subsequent unauthorized financial activities. The investigation, spearheaded by the Cyber Police Station, pinpointed bank account beneficiaries associated with the fraudulent transfers. On January 20, these findings led to the arrest of two suspects, Manish and Nishant.

Police investigations revealed that the pair acted on the orders of another individual. After stealing the mobile phones, they handed them over, enabling the execution of the UPI transfers. The funds were later divided, with Manish and Nishant withdrawing portions of the stolen money. The search continues for the primary orchestrator of this operation, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

